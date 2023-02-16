LaMelo Ball spoils his dog at Whitney’s Wittle Wonders in University City and you can, too

Whitney’s Wittle Wonders is a new beauty salon for dogs that offers a range of spa treatments, from nail trims to fur dyes.

It’s located above Ninety’s Ice Cream & Sandwiches in The Shoppes in University Place at 9009 J M Keynes Dr., Suite 11.

Why it matters: The shop is one of the few dog grooming locations in the region that accepts dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Owner Whitney Mitchell says many clients have struggled to find a groomer who will take large dogs, given the misconception of aggressive tendencies in breeds like pit bulls, rottweilers and cane corsos.

What they’re saying: “I treat every dog like they’re my child. It takes a lot of patience because there are no two dogs that are the same. I had to learn that every dog is so different but animals are very smart, so there’s an art to handling them,” Mitchell said.

Background: Mitchell found her passion for dog grooming during the DIY era of the pandemic as self-care and beauty services were limited for humans and pets.

Mitchell would film herself on social media performing the upkeep of her maltese, Layla, as a therapeutic hobby with a grooming kit she ordered online. Within a year, her hobby had grown thanks to social media, and she was grooming 10 dogs a day out of her apartment.

In 2021, she opened a shop in University City with a team of employees, enabling her to increase her services.

“I’ve always been in love with animals and the beauty industry. So the two passions collided. Now I provide makeovers for dogs,” Mitchell said.

Services: They offer a variety of glam treatments that many pet parents — and even a local pro athlete — have started pampering their dogs with.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been taking his dog to receive colorful semi-permanent fur dye at their shop. The dog-safe dye lasts three to four months and can be applied to the ears, belly, feet and tail.

Outside of fur dye, they also specialize in nail trims and specialty cuts. All must all be booked online.

Walk-ins are only available for bath and blowout services if your pup needs a wash.

The process: Dog grooming can be a physically intensive job. Groomers often spend hours on each appointment, depending on the treatment and the size of the dog.

Some specialty services like colorful fur dyes can take up to four hours to complete.

“I’m a perfectionist but in this line of work, it’s very important because you’re dealing with an animal. When you take your time there are fewer accidents,” Mitchell said.

What’s next: Michell has plans to expand Whitney’s Wittle Wonders in the next couple of years.

She plans to open a grooming boarding school to assist other groomers with the same passion for animals and the beauty industry.