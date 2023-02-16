LaMelo Ball spoils his dog at Whitney’s Wittle Wonders in University City and you can, too

Whitney’s Wittle Wonders is a new beauty salon for dogs that offers a range of spa treatments, from nail trims to fur dyes.
It’s located above Ninety’s Ice Cream & Sandwiches in The Shoppes in University Place at 9009 J M Keynes Dr., Suite 11.
Why it matters: The shop is one of the few dog grooming locations in the region that accepts dogs of all breeds and sizes.
- Owner Whitney Mitchell says many clients have struggled to find a groomer who will take large dogs, given the misconception of aggressive tendencies in breeds like pit bulls, rottweilers and cane corsos.
What they’re saying: “I treat every dog like they’re my child. It takes a lot of patience because there are no two dogs that are the same. I had to learn that every dog is so different but animals are very smart, so there’s an art to handling them,” Mitchell said.
Background: Mitchell found her passion for dog grooming during the DIY era of the pandemic as self-care and beauty services were limited for humans and pets.
- Mitchell would film herself on social media performing the upkeep of her maltese, Layla, as a therapeutic hobby with a grooming kit she ordered online. Within a year, her hobby had grown thanks to social media, and she was grooming 10 dogs a day out of her apartment.
- In 2021, she opened a shop in University City with a team of employees, enabling her to increase her services.
“I’ve always been in love with animals and the beauty industry. So the two passions collided. Now I provide makeovers for dogs,” Mitchell said.
Services: They offer a variety of glam treatments that many pet parents — and even a local pro athlete — have started pampering their dogs with.
- Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been taking his dog to receive colorful semi-permanent fur dye at their shop. The dog-safe dye lasts three to four months and can be applied to the ears, belly, feet and tail.
- Outside of fur dye, they also specialize in nail trims and specialty cuts. All must all be booked online.
- Walk-ins are only available for bath and blowout services if your pup needs a wash.
The process: Dog grooming can be a physically intensive job. Groomers often spend hours on each appointment, depending on the treatment and the size of the dog.
- Some specialty services like colorful fur dyes can take up to four hours to complete.
- “I’m a perfectionist but in this line of work, it’s very important because you’re dealing with an animal. When you take your time there are fewer accidents,” Mitchell said.
What’s next: Michell has plans to expand Whitney’s Wittle Wonders in the next couple of years.
- She plans to open a grooming boarding school to assist other groomers with the same passion for animals and the beauty industry.